Head-To-Head Contrast: Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) & Its Competitors

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ARMP) is one of 177 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Armata Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1556 4681 9253 415 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Armata Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armata Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.01% -57.52% Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,824.10% -95.12% -41.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 -$19.48 million -1.36 Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -5.17

Armata Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Armata Pharmaceuticals. Armata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.