Head-To-Head Contrast: Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) and Kornit Digital (OTCMKTS:KRNT)

Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delphax Technologies and Kornit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital $179.87 million 15.31 $10.17 million $0.36 186.89

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Delphax Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delphax Technologies and Kornit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kornit Digital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kornit Digital has a consensus price target of $64.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.98%. Given Kornit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delphax Technologies and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital -5.05% -2.09% -1.76%

Summary

Delphax Technologies beats Kornit Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

