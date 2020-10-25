Head-To-Head Contrast: Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) vs. Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) and Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferguson and Calloway's Nursery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $27.54 billion 0.86 $961.00 million $0.65 16.09 Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.05 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway's Nursery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ferguson and Calloway's Nursery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 5 5 0 2.50 Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway's Nursery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Calloway's Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson N/A N/A N/A Calloway's Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62%

Summary

Ferguson beats Calloway's Nursery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF and maintenance, repair, and operations. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,280 branches and 19 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Wolseley plc and changed its name to Ferguson plc in July 2017. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Calloway's Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.