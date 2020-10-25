Head-To-Head Contrast: Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) & (LEN.B) (OTCMKTS:LEN.B)

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for (LEN.B) and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (LEN.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

(LEN.B) has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of (LEN.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of (LEN.B) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (LEN.B) and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (LEN.B) 9.97% 13.65% 7.70% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (LEN.B) and Gafisa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (LEN.B) $22.26 billion 0.89 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Gafisa $101.48 million 0.97 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

(LEN.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Summary

(LEN.B) beats Gafisa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(LEN.B) Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

