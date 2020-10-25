Head-To-Head Contrast: Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) vs. Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gibson Energy and Showa Denko Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.43 $137.83 million N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Showa Denko Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 2.95% 22.63% 5.73% Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gibson Energy and Showa Denko Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50 Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Showa Denko Materials.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Showa Denko Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Showa Denko Materials Company Profile

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

