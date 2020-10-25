Head-To-Head Review: Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) & Carnival Co. & (OTCMKTS:CCL)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

64.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Carnival Co. & -73.40% -15.57% -7.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival Co. &’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $20.83 billion 0.53 $2.99 billion $4.40 3.49

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival Co. & has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival Co. & 5 12 4 0 1.95

Carnival Co. & has a consensus target price of $16.99, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Carnival Co. &’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.