Head to Head Review: Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Ranger Energy Services (OTCMKTS:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.13 $1.80 million $0.25 11.40 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.17 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.02

Ranger Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72% Key Energy Services 11.32% -225.26% -19.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Key Energy Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. It also rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools. This segment also has a fleet of 139 well service rigs. The Completion and Other Services segment provides wireline completion services necessary to bring a well on production and other ancillary services utilized in conjunction with rig services to maintain the production of a well. The Processing Solutions segment offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

