Head-To-Head Review: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) versus AXIS Capital (NASDAQ:AXS)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

This table compares Oxbridge Re and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62% AXIS Capital -0.41% -1.85% -0.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and AXIS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20

AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and AXIS Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 11.52 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.79 $323.47 million $2.52 19.14

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Oxbridge Re on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.