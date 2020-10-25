Head to Head Survey: Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) versus Dongfeng Motor Group (NYSE:DNFGY)

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unique Fabricating and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.24 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -23.69 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.33 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Unique Fabricating on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

