Head to Head Survey: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.74%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67% Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $9.86 million 62.62 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -6.56 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 98,002.49 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -2.70

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

