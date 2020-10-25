Head to Head Survey: Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) versus Lithium & Boron Technology (NYSE:LBTI)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium & Boron Technology and Vivint Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 57.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology 102.86% -11.93% -3.92% Vivint Solar -23.48% -186.43% -15.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Vivint Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Vivint Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.74 million 15.73 $7.11 million N/A N/A Vivint Solar $341.04 million 15.90 -$102.18 million ($3.49) -12.34

Lithium & Boron Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 27.93, indicating that its stock price is 2,693% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

