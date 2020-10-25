Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.07

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $285.07 and traded as low as $273.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 66,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91.

In related news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,906.38 ($26,007.81). Also, insider Philip Lawrence purchased 11,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,861.28 ($39,013.95).

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

