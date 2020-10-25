Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

