Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) CEO Acquires $4,300,000.00 in Stock

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) CEO Bihua Chen acquired 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00.

NASDAQ HLXA opened at $10.56 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

