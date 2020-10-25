Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) CEO Acquires $4,300,000.00 in Stock

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) CEO Bihua Chen acquired 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00.
NASDAQ HLXA opened at $10.56 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Helix Acquisition Company Profile
