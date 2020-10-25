HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

