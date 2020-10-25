Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%.

HTBK opened at $7.89 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

