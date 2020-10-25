Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.82 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

