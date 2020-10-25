HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $395.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. HF Foods Group has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 128.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 193.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.