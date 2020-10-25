Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of HCG opened at C$24.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.49.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 3.3612833 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

