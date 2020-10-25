Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 5,959,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

