Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.