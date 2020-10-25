Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on H. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 87,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.