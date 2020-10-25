Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.10 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $127,936.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00094517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00231721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01366300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137484 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

