IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,502,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

INFO opened at $82.99 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.