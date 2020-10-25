Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.71. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 80,630 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

