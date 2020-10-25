Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Shares of INDB opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.