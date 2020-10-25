Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

