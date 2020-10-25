Insider Buying: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Acquires $46,159.00 in Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $147,693.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OPP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

