Insider Buying: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Acquires $46,159.00 in Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $147,693.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
OPP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
