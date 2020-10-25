Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $65,911.38 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,370.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $151,965.04.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 40.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

