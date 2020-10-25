Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) COO Sells $541,606.80 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,907.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,812.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,807.09. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cable One by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,413,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cable One by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.