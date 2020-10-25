Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

