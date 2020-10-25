Insider Selling: Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $197,400.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $275.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $317.01. The company has a market cap of $379.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

DJCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

