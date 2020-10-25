Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £228.10 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,562 ($59.60), for a total value of £228.10 ($298.01).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,525.80 ($59.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,756.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,462.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61).

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,830 ($63.10).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

