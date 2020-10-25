Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,237,214.20 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total value of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.