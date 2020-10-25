Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells $443,625.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,092.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $521,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $411,125.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $636,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $636,250.00.

VIR stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

