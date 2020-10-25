Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $476.29

Instem PLC (LON:INS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $476.29 and traded as low as $455.00. Instem shares last traded at $458.00, with a volume of 13,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $100.57 million and a P/E ratio of 229.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 476.29.

Instem Company Profile (LON:INS)

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

