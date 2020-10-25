Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.82.

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$143.80 on Wednesday. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total transaction of C$116,661.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$716,301.73. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

