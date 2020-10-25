Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New $160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

