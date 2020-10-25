Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.39 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

