International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFF. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after buying an additional 974,451 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $49,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,535,000 after buying an additional 389,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,250.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 265,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.