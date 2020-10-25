Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.83. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,058 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

