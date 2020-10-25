Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISNPY. Societe Generale started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

