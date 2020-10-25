Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.97

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.97 and traded as low as $25.03. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 481,471 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 45.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $119,108,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,918,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 141.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

