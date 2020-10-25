Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

