Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Investview shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Investview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.