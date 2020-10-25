InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NVIV opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $16.20.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

