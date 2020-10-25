InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NVIV opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $16.20.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
