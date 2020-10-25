IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock.

IPLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.15. IPL Plastics Inc. has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$10.43.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

