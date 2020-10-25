IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock.

IPLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.15. IPL Plastics Inc. has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$10.43.

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

