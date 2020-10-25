IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.