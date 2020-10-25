IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.00. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.