Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

